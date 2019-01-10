Three CPI(M) Workers Held for the Killing of Ayyappa Devotee

Three CPI(M) Workers were held for killing the Ayyappa Devotee and Sabarimala Karmasamithi member Chandran Unnithan. It was Shafeeq(20), Sreehari(24) and Abeesh(32) who were arrested for the crime.

Primary accused Kannan(30) was already arrested and so was Aju(22). There are a total of 11 culprits to be arrested and with 5 already held, there are six more to go.

Chandran Unnithan was killed as CPI(M) workers threw stones at him while he was taking part in a protest march.

It was revealed in the post mortem report that Chandran Unnithan died suffering from serious head injuries.