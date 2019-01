Around 2 tonnes of pan masala seized from a labour camp. The prohibited item was seized from an industrial area in Sharjah. Sharjah Police conducted the raid with the assistance of municipal authorities.

The municipal authority got a piece of information that illegal tobacco products are stocked in the area. The owner building has been arrested and the pan masala has been disposed of. A fine of 5,000 UAE dirhams will be put on the convicts.