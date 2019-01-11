Latest NewsIndia

Consular access granted to Christian Michel

Jan 11, 2019, 09:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

India has granted consular access to Christian Michel, a British national who was brought here from the UAE last month in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam. The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December.

Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. At present, he is lodged in Tihar jail here. It is learnt that consular access to Michel was granted on Thursday.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Tags

Related Articles

No Effort Will be Spared to Prevent Abuse and its cover-up: Pope Francis

Aug 20, 2018, 06:33 pm IST

Woman arrested for stealing Redmi Note 4 at hospital

Jul 24, 2018, 11:09 pm IST
Cricketer

Son of former Pakistani cricketer commits suicide

Feb 20, 2018, 09:06 pm IST

Jammu-Kashmir’s scheme to protect the environment

Jan 7, 2018, 03:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close