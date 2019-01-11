Consular access granted to Christian Michel

India has granted consular access to Christian Michel, a British national who was brought here from the UAE last month in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam. The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December.

Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. At present, he is lodged in Tihar jail here. It is learnt that consular access to Michel was granted on Thursday.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.