Guess Who is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity!

It is not much of a surprise who is the most valuable celebrity, as this man has been scaling heights and conquering all sorts of records. Yes Virat Kohli!

Kohli has emerged as India’s most valued celebrity for the second year in a row with an estimated brand worth of $170 million.

Kohli has dethroned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to become the most valuable celebrity brand in the country, with a brand value of USD 144 million registering a growth of 56 percent from last year,

according to a report.

Kohli has endorsed 24 brands as of November 2018, global valuation and corporate finance advisors Duff & Phelps revealed in its fourth edition of the report on India’s most valuable celebrity brands. Kohli’s brand value has also seen an 18 percent rise at Rs 1,200 crore in the year that just ended.

Further, actress Deepika Padukone replaced Shah Rukh Khan as the second most valuable celebrity on the list.