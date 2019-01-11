High Court refused to quash the FIR against Rakesh Asthana

The Delhi High Court refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana on bribery allegations. It also vacated its interim order granting protection to Asthana against criminal proceedings. Justice Najmi Waziri also refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.

The high court directed the CBI to complete investigation in the case against Asthana and others within 10 weeks. Justice Waziri said that permission for prior sanction to prosecute Asthana and Kumar was not required considering the facts of the case. The high court dismissed the petitions filed by Asthana, Kumar and Prasad challenging the FIR lodged against them.

Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, had alleged having paid a bribe to get relief in a case.