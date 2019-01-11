KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Protest: BJP State leader quits party

Jan 11, 2019, 05:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP state leader and OBC Morcha state Committee vice president  Varkala Saranya Suresh quit the party. He accused in BJP people from a lower section of society and Dalit and OBC section has no role. BJP is controlled by RSS and in the party, there exists Brahmanical hierarchy. He also informed that around 500 party workers also join him. And he and the others who left party will be working for the left secular front.

Suresh a native of Trivandrum accused that BJP uses people from OBC and Dalit as a shield. They did not get any consideration in the party. They are used for creating violence and they are exploited. There is no democracy in BJP.

The left government’s decision to appoint all caste people as priests in temples has aroused anguish in BJP. By ongoing Sabarimala protest BJP plans to cater the interests of Brahminical and upper caste section of Kerala society. They want to please NSS and others, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

New Hyundai Santro would be a big challenge to rivals: See Spy Photos

Apr 15, 2018, 07:22 pm IST

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend revealed her #MeToo story and it was really shocking..!

Oct 15, 2018, 06:57 am IST
abc

Young hindu-muslim couple found dead in car

Jun 7, 2018, 10:38 am IST
untouched by human soul

Untouched by human soul, but covered with 38 million pieces of garbage

May 17, 2017, 10:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close