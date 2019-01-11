Swine Flu: 19 deaths in 10 days; 78 new cases reported

In Rajasthan, Swine flu has claimed 19 lives in Rajasthan in the last 10 days. 78 new cases tested positive for swine flu and claimed 3 lives in the last 24 hours across the state. More than 500 cases have been reported in the state in just 10 days of New Year and 19 persons have lost their lives due to this disease.

Jaipur is the most affected city with a total of 197 cases. While swine flu claimed highest 9 lives in Jodhpur city. Here, 135 cases have been found positive, so far.

The health department has issued and 20 beds have been reserved in each district hospital. Sample collection facilities are being made available at the level of Community Health Centers. Rapid response teams and 24X7 control room have been set up at each district headquarter. Vaccination of Medical staff engaged with the treatment of Swine Flu affected people has also been started.