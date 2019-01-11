This is What Virat Kohli Said about the Rahul- Pandya Controversy

Virat Kohli reacted to the controversial comments made by his team members Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul in a TV show Koffee With Karan. One of Pandya’s most disturbing remarks was about his family being open and how he came home after losing his virginity and said, “Aaj karke aya hai (I did it today)”.

Pandya apologized for his mistake. BCCI has taken steps against both the players. Virat Kohli said that the comments made by the players were personal. However, the team doesn’t support them for the bad comments they made.

“From Indian cricket team point of view, any inappropriate comments that are made in that scenario are something that we definitely don’t support. These are purely individual opinions & inappropriate,” said Kohli. Kohli added that the two players have found themselves guilty.