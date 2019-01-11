KeralaLatest News

Young Women Who Visited Sabarimala Cannot go back to their House

Jan 11, 2019, 02:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: Bindu and Kanakadurga, two young women, after making a visit to Sabarimala had grabbed a lot of attention and invited a lot of wrath from all corners. It is reported that the two women have not been able to return to their homes after the temple visit and have been hiding at a secret place. They had said that they might have to face protests and death threats from the protestors.

It was under police protection that Kanakadurga, a Malappuram resident and Bindhu a Kozhikode native had reached Sabarimala on January 2nd. Sabarimala Karma Samithi had organized a Harthal on the issue.

Tags

Related Articles

Rani Mukerji reveals the secret behind ‘Hichki’s title

Jan 20, 2018, 02:30 pm IST
mek-chiru

Chiranjeevi declines Rahul Gandhi’s offer of party post

Apr 16, 2018, 06:55 am IST

Rs 95 crore stolen by unidentified hackers from Cosmos bank

Aug 14, 2018, 02:49 pm IST
modi

73 per cent of Indians trust PM Modi: Survey report

Jul 14, 2017, 01:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close