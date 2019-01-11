Young Women Who Visited Sabarimala Cannot go back to their House

Kochi: Bindu and Kanakadurga, two young women, after making a visit to Sabarimala had grabbed a lot of attention and invited a lot of wrath from all corners. It is reported that the two women have not been able to return to their homes after the temple visit and have been hiding at a secret place. They had said that they might have to face protests and death threats from the protestors.

It was under police protection that Kanakadurga, a Malappuram resident and Bindhu a Kozhikode native had reached Sabarimala on January 2nd. Sabarimala Karma Samithi had organized a Harthal on the issue.