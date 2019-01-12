Latest NewsIndiaofficials and personalsDefence

Armed Forces to celebrate Veterans Day on January 14

Jan 12, 2019, 09:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Armed Forces will celebrate the Veterans Day on Monday. The objective is to honour the veterans of the Army, Navy and Air Force. To mark the occasion, veterans’ rallies will be held country wide at Armed Forces stations. The main celebration will take place in Delhi. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the function at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment.

Related Articles

54 people liberated from a Taliban prison in Helmand province

Jul 17, 2018, 02:20 pm IST
PMO

Fight against Terrorism not against any Religion: PM Narendra Modi

Mar 1, 2018, 01:52 pm IST

Terrorist Attack in LOC in Uri , J&K

Jan 30, 2018, 07:36 am IST
Parneeti-Chopra-is-enjoying-her-vacation-in-Australia

Is Parineeti Chopra getting married to rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai?

Dec 15, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close