Armed Forces to celebrate Veterans Day on January 14

The Armed Forces will celebrate the Veterans Day on Monday. The objective is to honour the veterans of the Army, Navy and Air Force. To mark the occasion, veterans’ rallies will be held country wide at Armed Forces stations. The main celebration will take place in Delhi. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the function at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment.
