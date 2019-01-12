Latest NewsIndia

Congress leaders are playing dirty politics by seeking help from Pakistan to remove Prime Minister : Nirmala Sitharaman

Jan 12, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that some Congress leaders are playing dirty politics by seeking help from Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Modi’s government. She said BJP is against this type of dirty politics.

Further, she said there has been no major terrorist attack in the five years. She said the country needs to go ahead with reforms which is possible under the leadership of Modi.

She was addressing the BJP National Convention in New Delhi.

