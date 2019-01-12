Latest NewsGulf

Congress will make govt more accessible to NRIs,says Rahul Gandhi

Jan 12, 2019, 11:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rahul Gandhi, the President of the Indian National Congress, arrived in Dubai on Thursday night for his two-day tour of the UAE.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs would best be managed by a non-resident Indian (NRI), “who can better understand the issues of the expats”, Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said.

“We consider you a huge asset for our country. Whenever an exponential change has happened in India, there is an NRI at the heart of that change. We are going to make the government more accessible to you. Shouldn’t the ministry for NRIs be run by an NRI? We will open the doors for you.”

He remained non-committal on the long-standing NRI voting issue. “I don’t know when it will happen. We would like to have a conversation with NRIs with regards to our (election) manifesto.”

He has tasked Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda to include the views of the diaspora in the Congress election manifesto. Pitroda said the party was working on a new structure to include NRI opinion. “I will take inputs from NRIs in the next three weeks.”

Tags

Related Articles

Stills leaked from Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer starrer Simmba song going viral; See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 03:48 pm IST
petrol prices rise

Check out today’s petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram

Dec 13, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

CPM poster with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s picture seen in Kerala

Dec 17, 2017, 07:06 pm IST

Woman who impersonated as a man and married two women finally caught

Feb 15, 2018, 05:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close