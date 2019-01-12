Congress will make govt more accessible to NRIs,says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the President of the Indian National Congress, arrived in Dubai on Thursday night for his two-day tour of the UAE.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs would best be managed by a non-resident Indian (NRI), “who can better understand the issues of the expats”, Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said.

“We consider you a huge asset for our country. Whenever an exponential change has happened in India, there is an NRI at the heart of that change. We are going to make the government more accessible to you. Shouldn’t the ministry for NRIs be run by an NRI? We will open the doors for you.”

He remained non-committal on the long-standing NRI voting issue. “I don’t know when it will happen. We would like to have a conversation with NRIs with regards to our (election) manifesto.”

He has tasked Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda to include the views of the diaspora in the Congress election manifesto. Pitroda said the party was working on a new structure to include NRI opinion. “I will take inputs from NRIs in the next three weeks.”