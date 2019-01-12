Latest NewsSports

India V Australia, First ODI: Australia WIns Toss, Check out the Teams

Jan 12, 2019, 08:08 am IST
Less than a minute

After making history in the test series, India is taking on Australia in the three match ODI series. Australian Captain Finch had won the toss and chose to bat. Speaking at the toss, Finch said that playing spin will be crucial.

“We’re going to have a bat. We had a poor 2018, we’ve identified a few things in the batting order where we’d like to improve. Playing spin is a part of it, we’d like to have more wickets in hand towards the back-end”. Check out the line up of both teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia X1: Alex Carey,Aaron Finch,Usman Khawaja
Shaun Marsh,Peter Handscomb,Marcus Stoinis,Glenn Maxwell,Nathan Lyon,Peter Siddle,Jhye Richardson
Jason Behrendorff.

Australia has already lost their first wicket as Bhuvaneshwar castled Aaron Finch with an inswinger. Australia are at 8 runs for 1 wicket in 2.2 overs.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakisthan Supreme Court against Govt Authorities for having no idols in Hindu Temples

Dec 13, 2017, 05:37 pm IST

Venezuela ordered the expulsion of the top two U.S. diplomats

May 24, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Aggressive crowd assaults 2 African women in Delhi accusing Cannibalism

Nov 23, 2018, 08:03 pm IST
PM to head Cabinet meeting

Kathua rape case: death penalty for rapists; meeting to be head by PM Modi

Apr 21, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close