India V Australia, First ODI: Australia WIns Toss, Check out the Teams

After making history in the test series, India is taking on Australia in the three match ODI series. Australian Captain Finch had won the toss and chose to bat. Speaking at the toss, Finch said that playing spin will be crucial.

“We’re going to have a bat. We had a poor 2018, we’ve identified a few things in the batting order where we’d like to improve. Playing spin is a part of it, we’d like to have more wickets in hand towards the back-end”. Check out the line up of both teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia X1: Alex Carey,Aaron Finch,Usman Khawaja

Shaun Marsh,Peter Handscomb,Marcus Stoinis,Glenn Maxwell,Nathan Lyon,Peter Siddle,Jhye Richardson

Jason Behrendorff.

Australia has already lost their first wicket as Bhuvaneshwar castled Aaron Finch with an inswinger. Australia are at 8 runs for 1 wicket in 2.2 overs.