J&K : Most wanted Al-Badr commander killed by security forces

Most wanted Al-Badr commander Zeenatul Islam killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

Sources said security forces cordoned off Katapora area of Yaripora, 65 km from here, after specific inputs about the presence of two to three militants, including Zeenatul, in the area.

“As the cordon was being laid and forces tried to approach the suspected spot, the militants hiding inside opened fire, triggering a fierce encounter in which two militants were killed,” they said and added one of the slain ultras could be Zeenatul.