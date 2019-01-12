J&K : Two militants killed in an encounter with security forces

Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between militants and government forces in Katapora village of Yaripora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Sources confirmed the killing of two militants, however the identities of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Meanwhile clashes erupted near encounter site and Internet service has been snapped as well in Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

Earlier a joint team of army’s 35RR and SOG Kulgam launched cordon and search operation in Katpora after having credible input about presence of some militants in the area.