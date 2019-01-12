Latest NewsIndia

Karachi Chinese consulate attack: India rejects Pakistan’s accusations

Jan 12, 2019, 09:54 pm IST
India has rubbished allegations made by Pakistan with regard to the Chinese consulate attack which took place in Karachi last year. In response to a question regarding statements attributed to the Karachi police chief of levying false accusations against India, Ministry of External Affairs today termed the allegations as ‘fabricated and scurrilous.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said they have seen statements in the Pakistani media attributed to the police chief of Karachi making false allegations against India for the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in November. Instead of maliciously pointing fingers at others for such terrorist incidents, Pakistan needs to look inwards and undertake credible action against support to terrorism and terror infrastructure in its territories, the spokesperson added.

