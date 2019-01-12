Kerala’s tallest ‘Shiva Lingam’ enters Indian Book of Records : Watch Video

The Indian Book of Records confirmed that that the Shiv lingam of Maheswaram Sri Sivaparvathi Temple at Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram at 111.2-feet is the tallest in the country. The announcement was made on Thursday by the officials of India Book of Records.

A team led by Neyyatinkara tehsildar Mohankumar measured the height of the structure. Following verification of related documents, the record will be soon noted in the India Book of Records.

According to report, the event at the temple was attended by Nemom MLA O Rajagopal, BJP leader P P Mukundan, temple protection committee district secretary Shaju Venugopal, among others.

The Shiva Lingam has been under construction for the past six years. The structure has eight floors of which six represent chakras or energy centres of the human body such as Muladhara, Swadishtana, Manipura, Anaha, Vishuddha and Ajna.

Inside the first floor are 108 Shiva lingams where devotees can perform ‘abhishekam‘ (bathing the structures with milk or water).