Pakistan trying to mainstream terror: India

A top External Affairs Ministry official has said that Pakistan is trying to mainstream terror organisations and there is no seriousness in Islamabad’s statement on talks between the two sides. Replying comments made by the Pakistan Prime Minister that India has refused offers of talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar questioned that if Pakistan is ready for talks then why it has not taken any action against the perpetrators of Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks till now.

The spokesperson asked Pakistan why it is still allowing their territory to be used by terror groups, terrorist organizations and terrorists, which is still ongoing if it is serious about talks. Kumar said, explicit support which was being provided to banned organizations is still ongoing and there is no change in that. He said, Pakistan trying to mainstream terror organisations.

On Imran Khan’s statement on the treatment of minorities in India, Kumar said, Pakistan should be the last country in the world to lecture India on the topic of plurality and inclusive society. He said everyone is fully aware of how the minorities are being treated in India.