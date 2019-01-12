KeralaLatest News

"Preethi Natesan Must have thought about it before Participating in Women Wall": A Padmakumar

Jan 12, 2019, 09:42 am IST
Kerala Government’s Women Wall had not quite achieved the targets it was meant for. Neither could it usher in a new wave of Renaissance in Kerala nor could it even satisfy some of the participants in the wall.

Wife of SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan was one such person who voiced her displeasure over the incidents that happened after the wall(young women entering Sabarimala) and felt that she was cheated in the Women Wall initiative.

But Devaswom board president A Padmakumar said that there is no merit in her arguments that she should have thought this well before signing up for the wall. “If she can’t get what she wished for, then calling it cheating is of no use,” said Padmakumar.

