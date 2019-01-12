President gives assent to Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to a bill providing 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections of the upper castes. With the President’s nod, the bill has now become a law that will provide 10% reservation in education and government jobs.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Parliament during the winter session this week. After that, the bill was sent to the President for his nod.

According to a gazette notification, the legislation will be known as the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019.