There is no evidences against Alok Verma says Justice.AK.Patnaik

JusticeA.K.Patnaik has revealed that there is no evidence against Alok Verma. Patnaik was the head of high-power Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) which investigated the alleged corruption case against Verma. There is no evidence against Verma and he was ousted very urgently, he said.

The investigation was done on a complaint filed by Rakesh Asthana, the special director of CBI. Asthana only gave a two-page affidavit and never came before the CVC. Justice Patnaik, the former Supreme Court Judge was appointed as the head of CVC on October.

Asthana gave a complaint against Verma on last August. The cabinet Secretary handover this to the CVC and CVC made an enquiry on that. The high-power selection committee ousted Verma on saying that the CVC report is against him.