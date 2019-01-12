Latest NewsIndia

There is no evidences against Alok Verma says Justice.AK.Patnaik

Jan 12, 2019, 03:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

JusticeA.K.Patnaik has revealed that there is no evidence against Alok Verma. Patnaik was the head of high-power Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) which investigated the alleged corruption case against Verma. There is no evidence against Verma and he was ousted very urgently, he said.

The investigation was done on a complaint filed by Rakesh Asthana, the special director of CBI. Asthana only gave a two-page affidavit and never came before the CVC. Justice Patnaik, the former Supreme Court Judge was appointed as the head of CVC on October.

Asthana gave a complaint against Verma on last August. The cabinet Secretary handover this to the CVC and CVC made an enquiry on that. The high-power selection committee ousted Verma on saying that the CVC report is against him.

Tags

Related Articles

Aadhaar datas leaked through government website

Apr 26, 2018, 11:16 am IST

Keerthi Suresh is back to mesmerize her fans!

Jan 2, 2018, 01:58 pm IST

See Amazing Fat To Fit Transformation Of Bollywood Beauties

Jun 27, 2018, 05:47 pm IST

North Korea and South Korea talks; Winter Olympics as ice-breaker

Jan 9, 2018, 09:59 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close