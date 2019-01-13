Latest NewsInternational

Bird Box Challenge Gone Wrong. Blindfolded Teenager Crashes Car

For the uninitiated, Bird Box is a challenge in which people move around while wearing blindfolds, originated from the Netflix film “Bird Box.” In the movie starring Sandra Bullock, characters wear blindfolds to avoid seeing a mysterious force, inspiring the latest viral internet challenge.

Needless to say, this has ‘danger’ written all over it and a teen attempted to do this Bird Box challenge. The 17-year-old has caused a highway collision after driving blindfolded as part of the Bird Box challenge.

On Monday afternoon, the unnamed teen drove on the highway with her beanie hat pulled over her eyes. According to KUTV and the Layton police department, she soon careered into the other lane and hit another car, a light pole and a sound wall. Check out the tweet of Layton Police.

