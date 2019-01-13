BJP leader and his three sons arrested in connection with ‘Drishyam’-inspired murder

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, his three sons and another person in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old Congress leader who went missing two years ago, ANI reported on Sunday.

The police claimed the accused covered up the murder after being inspired by the Hindi film Drishyam.

Indore Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanchari Mishra said BJP leader Jagdish Karotiya, his three sons Ajay Karotiya, Vijay Karotiya, and Vinay Karotiya and their associate Neelesh Kashyap have been arrested in connection with the murder of Twinkle Dagre, PTI reported.

Mishra claimed that Dagre and Jagdish Karotiya were in a relationship but Karotiya’s family reportedly refused to accept their relationship. “Due to [the] family discord, Karotiya and his sons plotted to kill Twinkle Dagre,” Mishra said. “They strangulated her on October 16, 2016, and later burnt her body,” he said.

Mishra said that the accused had called the municipal corporation seeking permission to dig a pit on a plot of its land, claiming that they needed to bury a dog. The accused burned Dagre’s body on the plot of land and threw the remains of her body into a nearby sewage drain, the police officer alleged.

The police received information that something was buried in the land and found a dog’s carcass, Mishra said, adding that the information was leaked on purpose in a bid to mislead the police. The accused allegedly tried to implicate Dagre’s fiance by disposing of her mobile phone near his home in Badnawar area, The Times of India quoted Mishra as saying.

“Accused mentioned that they had watched Hindi movie Drishyam and inspired from that, spread rumour about burial of a dog,” Mishra claimed. He said the police zoned in on the five after discovering jewellery at the spot where the body was burned.