Bus rams into crowd;One killed, Several injured : Watch Video

Jan 13, 2019, 03:01 pm IST
One person died and three others were injured after RTC bus lost control and rammed into the crowd and vehicles here on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the evening and one person has been arrested in the case. According to Gopalpuram Police, “Today in the evening hours a TS RTC bus of Miyapur depot travelling with more than 50 passengers from JNTU to Secunderabad lost control and rammed into the crowd. The bus also hit an auto, a car, and two-wheelers. One person died on the spot and three others sustained injuries in the accident.”

The victims were immediately shifted to Gandhi General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the bus identified as Ahmed was taken into custody after the accident.

The driver has claimed that the accident occurred due to malfunctioning of the brakes; however, the claim is yet to be verified by the police.

A case has been registered Under Sections 304-A of IPC.

