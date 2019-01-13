Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s two-day UAE visit was a huge success,says Oommen Chandy

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a huge success, party General Secretary Oommen Chandy said Sunday.

“He had various interactions with people. The highlight was his public meeting in which over 40,000 people packed the stadium to hear him,” the former Kerala Chief Minister told IANS.

The visit to the UAE was planned by Chandy, who was in the UAE for several days along with his former cabinet colleague and Indian Union Muslim League Lok Sabha member P.K. Kunhalikutty to organise the trip.

“Thousands of Indians settled in various GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries attended the rally,” Chandy said.

He said the visit to a labour camp where at least 5,000 Indians reside was an eye-opener to the Congress President.

Gandhi also interacted with students at the IMT University and met Indian business honchos.