Delhi CM Kejriwal’s daughter to get special security from Police

Jan 13, 2019, 05:19 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office has received an anonymous e-mail that threatened his daughter to kidnap her, sources said on Saturday.

They said the Chief Minister’s Office received an anonymous mail on January 9 following which the mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal’s daughter by North district Police.

A Delhi Police official confirmed that an e-mail was received and said it has been handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell, which is analysing it and trying to ascertain the IP address from which the e-mail originated.
A government official said, “Delhi government had forwarded the threat e-mail to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago.”

The official said the Delhi government has not been given any information so far by the police.

