Honey Trap : Soldier arrested for passing information to ISI

A soldier allegedly caught passing information to operatives of Pakistan spy agency ISI after being honey-trapped on social media, has been arrested, the Army confirmed today.

He was produced in court and will be interrogated by intelligence officials. Sources, however said, the information is unlikely to be sensitive since he is too junior to have access to it.

The soldier, identified as Sombir, was posted in the Armoured Corps in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.

He was chatting regularly on Facebook with an ISI operative who used the profile ‘Anika Chopra’ and exchanging information about his unit and its movement.

The Army is now tracking multiple Facebook accounts to see if the Pakistan operatives are in touch any other jawan or officers.

“The jawan has been arrested in Jaisalmer by the Rajasthan Police and the Army is providing all possible assistance to the civilian authorities in this investigation,” news agency ANI quoted defence official Colonel Sambit Ghosh as saying.