M.S.Dhoni joins elite club of Indian cricketers to score 10,000 ODI runs

Former Indian cricket team captain, the seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni today became the fifth player to score ten thousand runs for India in One-day International Cricket, adding another feather to his illustrious cap. Starting the innings at 9999 runs, took seven deliveries to reach the landmark on his way to a patient 51.

Dhoni thus joined an elite list of Indian cricketers who had previously achieved the feat, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

In 330 ODIs for India, the wicketkeeper-batsman has now over 10,050 runs at an average of 49.75, including nine centuries and 67 fifties. Overall, Dhoni is the 13th player in history to score 10,000 runs in the ODIs.