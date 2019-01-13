Latest NewsSports

MS Dhoni Trolled For his Low Scoring Rate, But Guess What the Bowler Who took his Wicket Said

Jan 13, 2019, 06:28 am IST
Before the first ODI against Australia at Sydney, it appeared as though India had fewer problems against Australia, but then the visitors were handed a shocking defeat of 34 runs.

Rohit Sarma’s century went in vain, but he had received a lot of applause for his scintillating knock. Sarma raised a partnership with M S Dhoni for the fourth wicket, but the latter had an exceptionally low strike rate. For a man who was known for his big hitting abilities, this was quite sad.

Dhoni scored 51 off 96 and was eventually trapped in front of the wicket. His strike rate seemed like it was out of some test match. On Twitter Dhoni was trolled and people said he should not have retired from test matches.

But Jhye Richardson who took MSD’s wicket felt he was lucky to have got his wicket.

“There was a period there when they had a partnership through the middle and it almost could have taken the game away from us. But we were lucky to get Dhoni out lbw and we kept getting wickets from there on,” Richardson said.

