Rahul Gandhi Changes his Stand on Sabarimala

Rahul Gandhi had earlier taken the stand that he was in favour of allowing women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, putting the party’s Kerala unit on the defensive. But it seems the Congress president has changed his stand on the issue.

“Heard both side’s arguments. There is right on both sides. On one side people say customs and traditions should be protected, on the other they talk about women’s equality.

The situation is complex. The state leaders have been given instructions to stand with the interests of citizens of Kerala. Am not going to talk about Supreme Court verdict, let the people decide,” said Rahul Gandhi