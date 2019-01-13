Rahul Gandhi should keep India’s dignity in mind while speaking on foreign soil: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain Sunday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi must keep India’s dignity in mind while speaking on a foreign soil.

Hussain criticised Gandhi a day after the Congress president, in a news conference in Dubai, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “helping” Anil Ambani “steal Rs 30,000 crore” of the country.

In Dubai, Gandhi also reiterated his allegations that the prime minister shied away from defending himself personally in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal and fielded a woman – Defence Minister Nirmala Shitaraman – instead for it.

Gandhi also dubbed India as having become “intolerant” during the last four years under the BJP rule. Speaking to reporters here, Hussain said, “Rahul Gandhi (in Dubai) made indecent remarks against Prime Minister Modi and said that intolerance in India has gone up in the past four years.”

“The Congress president should have kept India’s dignity in mind (while making statements). Terming India as intolerant is unfortunate,” Hussain said.

“Rahul should keep in mind that on foreign soil, he is not speaking against the leader of a political party, but speaking against the prime minister of the country. Using such unfortunate words will hurt Indians,” Hussain rued.

He added that “the people of the country will give a befitting reply to the Congress for using undignified language.”