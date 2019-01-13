Sonam Kapoor is donning in a yellow and red kanjeevaram saree: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is seen donning a yellow and red kanjeevaram saree with golReshamam work all over it. She teamed it up with a blouse with elbow length sleeves with a hint of gold. In the name of jewellery, she was wearing diamond bracelets and a choker necklace with another gold and black necklace just below that. Her make-up was kept subtle with tinted brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick. Her hair was tied in a neat bun with middle partition.

Check out the beautiful photo of the actress: