This state to become the first state to implement 10% quota for poor

Jan 13, 2019, 06:54 pm IST
Gujarat will be the first state in the nation to implement the 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutes, as per the legislation recently passed in both the Houses of Parliament by the Centre.

The quota law will come into force from tomorrow, January 14, 2019, announced Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat was rocked with massive protests in 2015-16, when the Patidar community revolted seeking reservation in public sector jobs and education. Erstwhile attempts by the government to placate the community by making them beneficiaries of affirmative action failed to clear judicial scrutiny.

