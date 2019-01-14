NEWS

Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief challenged

Jan 14, 2019, 08:15 pm IST
An NGO has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of M.Nageshwar Rao as interim CBI Director. The petition sought a direction to quash the January 10th order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim Director of the CBI.

The PIL has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular director of CBI forthwith by following the procedure laid down in Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Rao was appointed as the interim director for the second time after former CBI chief Alok Verma was transferred as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards by a high-powered selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

