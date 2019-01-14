Priya Prakash copied the outfit of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone: See Pics

Priya Prakash became an overnight star after her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Overnight internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully.

The Internet sensation was seen bonding last night with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal at the special screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike which was hosted by Vicky himself. What caught our attention at today’s event was Priya’s outfit.

She replicated the exact look that Deepika Padukone had sported at an awards function back in 2012 when she teamed a gold sequined skirt with a black strapless bustier. She had sported black heels on it and Priya was seen in the exact same look.

Take a look at the picture below: