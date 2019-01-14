Latest Newscelebrities

Priya Prakash copied the outfit of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone: See Pics

Jan 14, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Priya Prakash became an overnight star after her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Overnight internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully.

The Internet sensation was seen bonding last night with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal at the special screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike which was hosted by Vicky himself. What caught our attention at today’s event was Priya’s outfit.

She replicated the exact look that Deepika Padukone had sported at an awards function back in 2012 when she teamed a gold sequined skirt with a black strapless bustier. She had sported black heels on it and Priya was seen in the exact same look.

Take a look at the picture below:

Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

BJP National Council meeting on next month

Dec 13, 2018, 11:14 pm IST
shamam fruit banned in qatar

Qatar Health Ministry warns people against eating Shamam fruit

Mar 9, 2018, 04:25 pm IST
demonetized notes

Indian demonetized currency to be exchanged soon: Prime Minister Modi

May 12, 2018, 11:21 am IST

At last, Hardik Patel reached the place to Suit his tastes and interests.

Nov 14, 2017, 05:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close