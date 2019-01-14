KeralaLatest News

Solid Evidences out for human trafficking Here

Jan 14, 2019, 02:22 pm IST
Kochi: Police said that they got more pieces of evidence related to the human trafficking at Munambam. The source also said that the team is from Delhi. The group reached Chennai from Delhi on December 22. After reaching Chennai, they widened their group. The officials also found other details in connection with the case.

