This Place has become 'plastic-free'

Jan 14, 2019, 02:35 pm IST
Puducherry: The Union Territory in India, Puducherry becomes ‘plastic-free’. The place has brought a ban to the plastic bottles. The authority has decided to abolish the ‘one-time use’ plastic bottles. It is to be noted that the majority of the bottles are of drinking water which People throw  away usually

As we know, plastic is harmful to earth. Puducherry Chief Minister announced this new step in the cabinet meeting held on the previous day. He said that the aim is to make Puducherry plastic -free.

