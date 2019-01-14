Latest NewsInternational

Turkey vows to continue fight against US-backed Kurdish militia

Jan 14, 2019, 10:30 pm IST
Turkey has vowed to continue fighting US-backed Kurdish militia after US President Donald Trump warned Turkey of economic devastation if it attacks Kurdish forces as American troops withdraw from Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson said there was no difference between the Islamic State extremist group and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist offshoot of the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

Turkey’s response came after Trump said that the United States will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Pushing for the creation of a 30-kilometre safe zone, the US President yesterday tweeted that he did not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey either.

