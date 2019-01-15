15 people feared killed in a cargo plane crash

An Iranian cargo plane coming from Kyrgyzstan crashed while trying to land west of Iran’s capital Tehran. As per emergency officials, only one person of the 16 on board was known to have survived.

The Boeing 707 cargo aircraft was making an emergency landing at Fath Airport when it skidded off a runway and crashed into a wall separating the airport from a residential neighbourhood. Fire immediately engulfed the aircraft after the crash.

The plane was meant to land at the nearby Payam International Airport, about 40 kilometres west of Tehran.