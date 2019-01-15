Latest NewsInternational

15 people feared killed in a cargo plane crash

Jan 15, 2019, 12:18 am IST
Less than a minute

An Iranian cargo plane coming from Kyrgyzstan crashed while trying to land west of Iran’s capital Tehran. As per emergency officials, only one person of the 16 on board was known to have survived.

The Boeing 707 cargo aircraft was making an emergency landing at Fath Airport when it skidded off a runway and crashed into a wall separating the airport from a residential neighbourhood. Fire immediately engulfed the aircraft after the crash.

The plane was meant to land at the nearby Payam International Airport, about 40 kilometres west of Tehran.

Tags

Related Articles

Shocking ! Patient dies after mistakenly given acid to drink instead of water

Feb 15, 2018, 08:09 pm IST

Karnataka defeat a slap in the face of Modi and Amit Shah : VS

May 19, 2018, 10:51 pm IST
Kuttanad

KARNATAKA: HIGH-STRUNG POACHING IN STATE? BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Kerala-based Muslim organisation challenges Ordinance on triple talaq in Supreme Court

Sep 25, 2018, 11:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close