Independent MLAs withdraw support to Congress-JD(S) Govt in Karnataka

Two MLAs withdrew their support from ruling Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. MLA H Nagesh (Independent) and R Shankar (KPJP) withdrew their support amid reports of BJP trying to poach disgruntled legislators.

“CM HD Kumaraswamy failed on several fronts. That’s why we have decided to withdraw the support,” R Shankar said.

“There is no understanding between coalition partners. Hence, I decided to go with the BJP for a stable government,” H Nagesh said.

In the 224-member Assembly in Karnataka, Congress has 80 MLA, JD(S) has 37, BSP 1 and two are independent. These account for the ruling coalition. On the other hand, BJP has 104 MLAs. According to media reports, six to eight Congress MLAs are ready to cross over to the BJP and some lawmakers of the ruling coalition having gone incommunicado. On Monday, both the ruling Congress-JDS coalition and opposition BJP traded charges of making a renewed bid to poach MLAs.