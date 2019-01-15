MOST COLOURFUL PLACE IN INDIA- French Colonies of Pondicherry

A relic of its heritage, the French colonies of Pondicherry are what lend the place its poetic charm. The beautiful cobbled streets, which line the older part of the town are heaven for the calm and solitude seeking traveller. Carrying with it an idyllic bohemian charm, these streets and the houses here are worthy of a painting! Still reflecting the older, Gallic style of architecture, the French Colonies of Pondicherry are a true measure of its beauty.
Related Articles
Video of a woman drying underwear in onboard flight went viral: See video
Feb 24, 2018, 04:24 pm IST
Indian Railways launches integrated mobile App
Jul 14, 2017, 09:04 pm IST
All You Need To Know About – Bekal Fort
Jul 19, 2018, 03:00 pm IST
Place You Must Visit In Europe: Rotterdam – The Netherlands
Oct 22, 2018, 07:14 am IST
Post Your Comments