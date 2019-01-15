Travel & TourismTravelmaniaTourism

MOST COLOURFUL PLACE IN INDIA- French Colonies of Pondicherry

Jan 15, 2019, 06:31 pm IST
A relic of its heritage, the French colonies of Pondicherry are what lend the place its poetic charm. The beautiful cobbled streets, which line the older part of the town are heaven for the calm and solitude seeking traveller. Carrying with it an idyllic bohemian charm, these streets and the houses here are worthy of a painting! Still reflecting the older, Gallic style of architecture, the French Colonies of Pondicherry are a true measure of its beauty.

