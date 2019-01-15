Latest NewsIndia

National Human Rights Commission : Jaideep Govind appointed Secretary General

Jan 15, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Senior IAS officer Jaideep Govind has been appointed the Secretary General of National Human Rights Commission. Prior to joining the Commission, he was posted as Special Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministries of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation.

He succeeds Ambuj Sharma as the next Secretary General of the Commission.

He has held various important posts in the Government of India, including the charge of Human Rights Division in the Home Ministry.

