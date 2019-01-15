NRI Businessman Sohan Roy shocked his staffs by giving a gift!

NRI businessmen and filmmaker Sohan Roy has given a surprise gift to his employees. He gave 50% shares of his Aries group of companies to his employees.

He has hitted the headings recently by gifting his wife seven crore worth ‘Rolls Royce’ car as a wedding anniversary gift. He in his wedding anniversary declared his new decision. He justified his decision by saying that the group’s growth is a result of hard work of the employees. Earlier in company’s anniversary, he has given 15 crore worth shares of the company to senior employees. Aries group is the only company which has provided a pension scheme for the parents of the employees.

Aries group which has 48 companies in 15 different countries and has a labour force of 1600. The company has realised many social developments programmes under its CSR fund. Aries Marine, the flagship company of the group was founded in 1998. The company headquartered at UAE has branches in China, Qatar, USA, Bahrain, Saudi, Oman, Singapore, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia.