Online fraud: Prominent company lost Rs 130 crore

An Italian company in Mumbai lost Rs 130 crore in online fraud. The hackers sent mail to the head of the company. The mail was from the id of the CEO of its mother company. The content was the requirement of money and the hackers used the id which was similar to the CEO’s id. The CEO got many conference calls and following this, he sent money for them. Only after this, he came to know that it was a fraud. As per the complaint was given by the CEO, cyber police started the investigation.
