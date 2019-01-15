CinemaLatest News

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer out: Watch VIDEO

Jan 15, 2019, 11:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is out now. Starring Tom Holland in the lead role, Spider-Man: Far From Home features Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.

As the title suggests, the trailer showcases the friendly neighbourhood hero going on a trip to Europe which is hijacked by Nick Fury, who is meeting Spider-Man for the first time.

The trailer also shows the budding romance between Peter and MJ and the emergence of an evil force in the Elementals – Molten Man, Sandman and Hydro-Man. But the one appearance that takes the cake and steals the show is the superheroic last-minute entry of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Even though Mysterio has been noted Spider-Man supervillain, in Far From Home, he seems to be on the good side…key word here is “seems to be”.

Tags

Related Articles

All you need to know about today’s Google doodle featuring equipment

Nov 14, 2017, 03:29 pm IST

Top Lip Locks from Malayalam Cinema!

Feb 9, 2018, 05:20 pm IST

VIRAL IMAGES: Bihar man tricked into a forced marriage

Jan 4, 2018, 01:33 pm IST

OMG..! Deepika Padukone’s wedding ring is more expensive than the budget of an entire wedding

Nov 16, 2018, 06:39 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close