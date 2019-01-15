Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer out: Watch VIDEO

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is out now. Starring Tom Holland in the lead role, Spider-Man: Far From Home features Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.

As the title suggests, the trailer showcases the friendly neighbourhood hero going on a trip to Europe which is hijacked by Nick Fury, who is meeting Spider-Man for the first time.

The trailer also shows the budding romance between Peter and MJ and the emergence of an evil force in the Elementals – Molten Man, Sandman and Hydro-Man. But the one appearance that takes the cake and steals the show is the superheroic last-minute entry of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Even though Mysterio has been noted Spider-Man supervillain, in Far From Home, he seems to be on the good side…key word here is “seems to be”.

