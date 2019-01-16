Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan that “India will achieve “decisive success” if war is forced”

On a direct verbal attack on Pakistan, the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat made it clear that the nation will achieve ‘decisive success’ if war is forced on it. He harshly criticized Pakistan for supporting terrorism and doing proxy war on the country. He was addressing the 71st Army Day Parade.

General Rawat said that “our western neighbour” was ceaselessly supporting terrorists and warned that India will achieve “decisive success” if war is forced on it. “If our nation is forced into a situation of war, decisive success will be ours,” Gen Rawat said while addressing the 71st Army Day Parade here. He also pointed to the ceaseless violation of ceasefire in LOC by the Pak troops, he said, “We have been giving a befitting reply to the enemies on the Line of Control (LoC) that has led to heavy loss of lives and logistics.” He said the Army’s anti-infiltration operations were on and would continue.

Accusing Pakistan of helping terrorists, Gen Rawat said, “I warn the enemy that we will not hesitate to take heavy action in reply to what they are doing against our country. “Not only is our neighbouring country supporting terrorism but it is also providing arms and facilitating training to terrorists. That country (Pakistan) has been included in the category of countries sponsoring terrorism, ” the Army chief said.

On terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Rawat said his men had caused heavy losses to the militants with the help of other security agencies. Asserting that the Army was determined to crush terrorism, Gen Rawat said terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were in a “hopeless” situation. “The result is that the terrorists are now threatening teenagers to take to arms in Jammu and Kashmir. We don’t want that terrorists continuously keep threatening citizens.”