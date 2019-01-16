Recipe

Chicken Noodles: Easy Dinner Recipe

Jan 16, 2019, 08:22 pm IST
This recipe is easily doubled to serve four if you have plenty of leftover chicken; if you have less, bump up the protein with a handful of cashews

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp cornflour
  • 2 tbsp fish sauce or soy
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 2 blocks medium egg noodles
  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 1 large red pepper, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • 200g leftover roast chicken, shredded
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp chilli powder
  • 100g frozen pea
  • ½ a 20g pack basil or coriander, leaves roughly shredded

Method

Mix the cornflour with the fish sauce and sugar, then gradually add 8 tbsp water until smooth. Cook the noodles in a pan of boiling water for 4 mins.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a wok, then stir-fry the pepper, garlic and spring onions for about 3 mins. Tip in the chicken, spices, and peas, stir-fry for a couple of secs more, then pour in the fish sauce and flour mix. Stir until thickened, then toss in the drained noodles and basil or coriander.

