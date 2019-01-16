Chicken Noodles: Easy Dinner Recipe

This recipe is easily doubled to serve four if you have plenty of leftover chicken; if you have less, bump up the protein with a handful of cashews

Ingredients

2 tsp cornflour

2 tbsp fish sauce or soy

1 tbsp sugar

2 blocks medium egg noodles

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 large red pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, sliced

200g leftover roast chicken, shredded

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp chilli powder

100g frozen pea

½ a 20g pack basil or coriander, leaves roughly shredded

Method

Mix the cornflour with the fish sauce and sugar, then gradually add 8 tbsp water until smooth. Cook the noodles in a pan of boiling water for 4 mins.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a wok, then stir-fry the pepper, garlic and spring onions for about 3 mins. Tip in the chicken, spices, and peas, stir-fry for a couple of secs more, then pour in the fish sauce and flour mix. Stir until thickened, then toss in the drained noodles and basil or coriander.