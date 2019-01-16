Rowdy Baby Beats this Bollywood Song and makes it to Top 5

Maari 2 has been a phenomenal hit with the audience constantly raving about it. From the dialogues to the screenplay, Dhanush has delivered a hit after Vada Chennai. But it’s one song from the film that has the audiences dancing, Rowdy Baby.

Shortly after the film’s release, the video song was released on the web and fans simply couldn’t keep calm. The song has now made it to Billboards YouTube Chart Top 5 beating Ranveer Singh’s Aankh Marey to the number four spot.

Dhanush shared the screenshot on Twitter and captioned it as, “#rowdybaby global billboard no 4 #yuvanmagic”