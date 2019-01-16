Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Rowdy Baby Beats this Bollywood Song and makes it to Top 5

Jan 16, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Maari 2 has been a phenomenal hit with the audience constantly raving about it. From the dialogues to the screenplay, Dhanush has delivered a hit after Vada Chennai. But it’s one song from the film that has the audiences dancing, Rowdy Baby.

Shortly after the film’s release, the video song was released on the web and fans simply couldn’t keep calm. The song has now made it to Billboards YouTube Chart Top 5 beating Ranveer Singh’s Aankh Marey to the number four spot.

Dhanush shared the screenshot on Twitter and captioned it as, “#rowdybaby global billboard no 4 #yuvanmagic”

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka-CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih takes jibe at BJP

Mar 5, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

Narendra Modi reveals the actual reasons for Rahul Gandhi and Congress to oppose BJP

Dec 3, 2017, 04:19 pm IST
sunny-leone-feature-south-indian-film-will-help-grow

Sunny Leone to feature in a South Indian film; “will help me grow”

Feb 23, 2018, 01:01 pm IST

No other PM damaged economy as much as Modi did, says Rahul Gandhi

Nov 9, 2018, 07:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close