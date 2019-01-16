KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: Two women blocked at Neelimala

Jan 16, 2019, 06:55 am IST
Two women were blocked by protesters at Neelimala in Sabarimala. The women came to enter the Sabarimala temple were blocked by a heavy crowd of protestors on the traditional path to the hill shrine.

Reshma, a native of Kannur and Shanila are the women who were blocked by protestors. Reshma has earlier hit the headlines by her failed attempt to enter the temple. The women have said that the police has assured them of giving protection and security.  And they accused that the police has failed to disperse the protestors.

Reshma made it clear that she will not return without entering the temple. She also said that she is observing customary fast and it is her right to enter the temple.

