Sabarimala: Women returned to Pamba

The Women who came to enter Sabarimala temple returned halfway due to heavy protest. The women returned to Pamba. The police have taken them to the police control room at Pamba. Thus the tension that ignited at the hill shrine has come to an end after around four hours. Hundreds of people have gathered at Neelimala in the traditional forest path to Sabarimala Sannidhanam to block the two women.

Shanila and Reshma, a native of Kannur have come to enter the Sabarimala temple as per the Supreme Court order which removed the ban on women of the certain age group in entering the temple.

Reshma has earlier said that they will not return without entering the temple as they have observed the customary fast. And they also said that they have asked for police assistance and the police have assured them of giving protection and security. But the police failed to handle the protestors, they added.